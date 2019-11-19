Services
Verna M. Klahr Obituary
Verna M. Klahr

Lebanon - Verna M. Klahr, 98, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Juniper Village. She was born on Thursday, January 6, 1921 to the late Evan T. Reber and Rosa M. Reber nee Webber in Auburn, PA. Verna enjoyed crocheting, reading and baking. Surviving are children Darvin spouse of Peggy Klahr, Lonnie spouse of Fran Klahr, Melody R. Klahr; grandchildren David Klahr, Dwayne Klahr, Becky Klahr, Craig Klahr, Chris Klahr; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Harvey T. Klahr. Viewing will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Summer Hill Cemetery, Auburn, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
