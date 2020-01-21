Services
Stradling Funeral Homes Inc
201 Church Ave
Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 733-2472
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center
352 Martindale Road
Ephrata, PA
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center
352 Martindale Road
Ephrata, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM
Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.)
90 Groffdale Church Road
Leola, PA
View Map
Verna M. (Groff) Martin

Verna M. (Groff) Martin Obituary
Verna M. (Groff) Martin, 77, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at home.

She was born in Lancaster County to the late Aaron S. and Edna (Zimmerman) Groff and was the wife of the late Clayton N. Martin who passed away in 2011.

She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.).

Verna was a homemaker. She was also a volunteer for Christian Aid Ministries.

Verna is survived by five children, Shirley D., wife of Clair Garman of Pine Grove, D. Lamar, husband of Sharon H. (Hahn) Martin of Mt. Joy, Raymond L., husband of Eileen H. (Newswanger) Martin of Ephrata, Janet M., wife of John J. Oberholtzer of Womelsdorf, Carolyn F., wife of Lowell Martin of Stevens; 22 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; four siblings, A. Eugene, husband of Vera Mae (Martin) Groff of Denver, Joyce, wife of Ervin Martin of Pelham, GA, Mildred, wife of Harold Martin of York, Erma N., wife of Melvin W. Weaver of Newburg, and a brother-in-law, Paul G. Burkholder of Ephrata.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marlene G. Martin and a sister, Arlene Burkholder.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 9:00 AM, at the reception center, with further services at 9:30 AM from the Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.), 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.

Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
