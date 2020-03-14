|
|
Vernon D. Herr
Newmanstown - Vernon D. Herr, 96, of Newmanstown, passed away in his home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jeanette H. Mock Herr. He was born in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County on October 23, 1923, a son of the late Clarence B. and Mabel E. Daerstter Herr. Vernon was a self-employed printer. He is survived by sons, Daryl Herr and Nevin Herr both of Newmanstown; Vernon Herr of Lebanon, seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren. He was the last of his immediate family. Vernon was preceded in death by a son, Dale Herr; five brothers and three sisters. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 am in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown with a viewing beginning on Tuesday at 10 am. Interment will be made in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020