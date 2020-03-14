Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Herr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon D. Herr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon D. Herr Obituary
Vernon D. Herr

Newmanstown - Vernon D. Herr, 96, of Newmanstown, passed away in his home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jeanette H. Mock Herr. He was born in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County on October 23, 1923, a son of the late Clarence B. and Mabel E. Daerstter Herr. Vernon was a self-employed printer. He is survived by sons, Daryl Herr and Nevin Herr both of Newmanstown; Vernon Herr of Lebanon, seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren. He was the last of his immediate family. Vernon was preceded in death by a son, Dale Herr; five brothers and three sisters. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 am in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown with a viewing beginning on Tuesday at 10 am. Interment will be made in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -