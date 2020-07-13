Vernon J. Hippert
Richland - Vernon J. Hippert, 90, of Richland, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.
He was the husband of Martha J. (Rittle) Hippert. They celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on March 15, 2020.
Vernon was preceded in death by his first wife Vivian L. Orner who died in 2004.
Born on April 11, 1930, he was a son of the late Mabel and Tyrus Hippert.
Mr. Hippert served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
He was a member of Myerstown Baptist Church. Vernon enjoyed camping, hiking, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by, sons, Michael Layser, husband of Peggy, James Layser, Patrick Layser, husband of Judy, Thomas Layser, husband of Katie, Timothy Layser, husband of Anna, & Clifford Hippert; step daughters, Loretta Achey-Noland, wife of Dave Noland & Donna, wife of Dale Shanaman; 17 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Vernon was preceded in death by a grandson Vincent Achey and his sister, Barbara.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Myerstown Baptist Church, 59 N. Ramona Rd. Myerstown, PA. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Richland Cemetery.
In Iieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be sent to American Cancer Society
call 1-800-227-2345 or visit online www.cancer.org
. GroseFH.com