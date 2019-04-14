Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Palmyra - Vicky Jo (Shank) Alsedek, 50, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born Friday, August 30, 1968 in Lebanon, she was the daughter of Samuel Shank and the late Janet (Bomgardner) Shank. She was married to Keith Alsedek on July 15, 2000.

In addition to her husband, Keith, she is survived by her father, Samuel, of Annville; siblings: Samuel Shank, of Mount Wilson, Jeffrey Shank, husband of Teresa, of Richland, Lori Anne Smith, wife of Scott, of Hershey, Jodi Lynn Shank, of Annville and Tammi Hollis, wife of Mike, of Annville; numerous nieces and nephews as well as Vicky's extended family and caring friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211, with Pastor Timothy A. Farkas officiating. There will be a viewing held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 PM until the time of the service. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vicky's memory to Life Connection Church, 1384 Park Drive, Palmyra, PA 17078, www.palmyralifecc.com or to a .

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
