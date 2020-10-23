Victor D. Kline, Jr.Lebanon - Victor D. Kline, Jr., 80, of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Lois F. (Bennetch) Kline of Lebanon. They just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in September.Born in Lebanon on June 2, 1940, he was the son of the late Victor D., Sr., and Elizabeth (Nye) Kline. He graduated from Northern Lebanon High School with the Class of 1959. Victor worked for many years at Bethlehem Steel. He attended Lebanon God's Missionary Church. Victor enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, reading, and jigsaw puzzles.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Katherine K. wife of Steven Sweigart of Mitchell, SD, Kevin D. and wife Debra Kline of Ethan, SD, Karen L. wife of Rev. Donald Kiscadden, Jr. of Seffner, FL, and Kraig V. and wife Janet Kline of Manheim; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and siblings Annie Snyder, Grace Shifflett, David Kline, Dorothy Engle, Esther Leonard and Mildred Metrick. He was preceded in death by brothers Jim and Samuel Kline, and sisters Ruth Mauer, Martha Simmons, and Elizabeth Hartman.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the God's Missionary Church, 2127 Hill St., Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his church.