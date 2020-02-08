|
|
Vikchai "Vik" Mongkon
Lebanon - Vikchai "Vik" Mongkon, 42, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Thailand on December 11, 1977, he was the son of Cheng Mongkon of Lansdale and the late Moun Rakchat Mongkon. Vik worked for BlueScope Building North America in Annville as a Coding Lead. He was in a dart and pool league, and he enjoyed fishing, golfing, soccer, karaoke, dancing, and he was also an avid Eagles fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his son Colby R. Mongkon of Lebanon; daughter Audriana C. Mongkon of Lebanon; brothers Tuy Mongkon of Lansdale, Nhaing, Nhiek and Bell Mongkon all of Lebanon and his sister Naria Mongkon of Lebanon.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Chana Mongkon.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will follow in the S. Annville Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020