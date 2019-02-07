|
|
Vincent C. Krasnitsky, Sr.
Quentin - Vincent C. Krasnitsky, Sr., 86, of Quentin, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was born on Monday, October 31, 1932 to the late Stanley Krasnitsky and Mildred Krasnitsky nee Drogalis in Seltzer, PA. He was a veteran of the Air Force in the Korean Conflict. Vincent enjoyed dancing. Surviving are wife Gladys M. Krasnitsky nee Krapp; son Vincent C. Krasnitsky, Jr.; sisters Teresa Panasoki and Anna Platko. Viewing will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to , 3544 North Progress Avenue Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019