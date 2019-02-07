Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Krasnitsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent C. Krasnitsky Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincent C. Krasnitsky Sr. Obituary
Vincent C. Krasnitsky, Sr.

Quentin - Vincent C. Krasnitsky, Sr., 86, of Quentin, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was born on Monday, October 31, 1932 to the late Stanley Krasnitsky and Mildred Krasnitsky nee Drogalis in Seltzer, PA. He was a veteran of the Air Force in the Korean Conflict. Vincent enjoyed dancing. Surviving are wife Gladys M. Krasnitsky nee Krapp; son Vincent C. Krasnitsky, Jr.; sisters Teresa Panasoki and Anna Platko. Viewing will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to , 3544 North Progress Avenue Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.