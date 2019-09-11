|
|
Vincent G. "Vinny" Althouse
Lebanon - Vincent G. "Vinny" Althouse, 76, of Lebanon, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Tuesday, June 8, 1943 to the late Jacob Althouse and Stella Althouse nee Fetter in Avon. He was the owner/operator of Vinny's Body Shop for over 47 years. He was the husband of Eileen K. Althouse nee Yiengst, with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage. Surviving, in addition to his wife, is son Jeffrey V. Althouse, Myerstown. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019