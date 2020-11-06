Lt. Colonel Vincent P Lewis is a man that I admired from the moment I met him back in the early '80s when I learned about his remarkable past in the USAF as a B24 bomber pilot. In my heart he will always be considered one of America's greatest men from America's Greatest Generation. My heart goes out to the family and friends of this wonderful man. God bless each and every one of you during this difficult time.

Tom DeFrancisco

Friend