Vinette G. "Cookie" Umberger
Lebanon - Vinette G. "Cookie" Umberger, 73 of Lebanon, PA passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Cookie was born on October 16, 1946 in Annville, PA. She graduated from Annville-Cleona High School in 1964. She was a hair stylist in the Lebanon area for nearly 40 years. Recently, she found a passion for gardening, making wreaths and decorative arrangements. Cookie was kind, compassionate and was always thinking of and doing for others, she was a selfless care giver.
Cookie was preceded in death by her husband, Dale R. Umberger after 40 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons; Judson and Logan, her daughter-in-law, Kimberly, and beloved grandsons; Brayden and Maysen.
Visitation and viewing services will be held on Thursday, February 27th from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main St, Annville, PA 17003. Interment will immediately follow at Grand View Memorial Park in Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Vinette "Cookie" Umberger to WellSpan Sechler Family Cancer Center, 844 Tuck St, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020