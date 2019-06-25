Services
Viola E. Raetz

Viola E. Raetz

Elizabethtown - Viola E. Raetz, 95, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Masonic Village. She was the wife of the late, Robert L. Raetz, who passed away in 2011.

Viola was born in Hermann, Missouri, on October 19, 1923 to the late Louis and Elizabeth (Birkel) Buschmeier. Viola had worked for the Montgomery County Maryland public schools. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown. She was an Eastern Star and enjoyed reading and sewing.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy E. and her husband Rev. Dr. John Merkel of Annville, a grandson Thomas Merkel and his wife Laura of Pottstown, and a great grandson, Benton Merkel. She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Will.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 a 10:30 AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a visitation with the family from 10AM until 10:30AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, Christ Lutheran Church, 125 E. High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 25, 2019
