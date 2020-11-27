1/
Violet Elaine Zellers
Violet Elaine Zellers

Lebanon - Violet Elaine Zellers, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Spang Crest Manor, Lebanon, PA. She was the wife of the late Gordon "Flip" A. Zellers. She was born in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County on May 8, 1937, a daughter of the late Charles U. and Alice B. Sealer Shuey. Violet was employed at Milsan Mills in Lebanon and Reese's in Hershey. She loved playing bingo, gardening and enjoyed time spent at family reunions. She is survived by children, Scott A. Zeller and wife Diane E. of Lebanon; Penny S. Miller and husband Tod A. of Lancaster; grandchildren, Andrew S. Zellers and wife Sara of Lebanon; Alec A. Miller of Lancaster; sisters, Mary Weller of Lebanon; Arlene Weller of Annville; Joyce Baker of Lebanon; Linda Fake of Jonestown. Violet was preceded in death by a brother, John Shuey. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
