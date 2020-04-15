Services
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
88 Lucy Ave.
Hershey, PA 17033
(717) 533-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia A. "Ginger" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia A. "Ginger" Smith Obituary
Virginia A. "Ginger" Smith, 83, of Palmyra, passed away on April 14, 2020.

She was born October 6, 1936 in Avondale, PA, daughter of the late William and Anna Fleming.

Ginger was a 1954 graduate of Hershey High School and retired from the New Cumberland Army Depot where she was a clerk. She was a member of Palmyra Church of the Holy Spirit and she enjoyed reading, movies and travel.

Virginia is survived by; sons, Kenneth M. (Jaimi) Smith, Jr. and Cody A. (Patti) Smith; daughter in law, Crystal Smith; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth M. Smith, Sr. and son, John C. Smith.

A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc., 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111.

Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey, is handling the arrangements.

Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -