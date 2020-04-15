|
|
Virginia A. "Ginger" Smith, 83, of Palmyra, passed away on April 14, 2020.
She was born October 6, 1936 in Avondale, PA, daughter of the late William and Anna Fleming.
Ginger was a 1954 graduate of Hershey High School and retired from the New Cumberland Army Depot where she was a clerk. She was a member of Palmyra Church of the Holy Spirit and she enjoyed reading, movies and travel.
Virginia is survived by; sons, Kenneth M. (Jaimi) Smith, Jr. and Cody A. (Patti) Smith; daughter in law, Crystal Smith; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth M. Smith, Sr. and son, John C. Smith.
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc., 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020