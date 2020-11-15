Virginia Ann MillerLebanon - Virginia Ann Miller, 72, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.Born in Hershey on April 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Henry and Margaret (Blouch) Miller.Virginia is survived by sisters, Theresa June Dale, April Mae Miller, and Barbara Jean Miller. She was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Marie Miller; and brothers, Gary Lee Miller and Kenneth Ray Miller.Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.