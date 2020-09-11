Virginia Ann Spitler
Lebanon - Virginia Ann Spitler, 82, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at home. Born in Myerstown, PA on March 19, 1938, Virginia was a daughter of the late Ezra and Vivian (Price) Spitler. She was a member of St. Luke's Church in Schaefferstown.
Virginia is survived by three children, Douglas Minnich, husband of Michaela, Barbara Minnich, and Matthew Minnich, husband of Jennifer; three grandchildren, Alexander Bland, Nicholas Minnich, and Faith Arrant; and a brother, Samuel Spitler, husband of Sandra.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's name may be made to the Lebanon County Humane Society, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.