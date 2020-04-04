|
Virginia F. Dohner
York - Virginia (Ginny) F. Dohner, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She is the loving wife and best friend of William (Bill) T. Dohner. On May 1, 2020 they would have celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Ginny is the daughter of the late Cyrus (Sox) Forney and Mary Fornwalt Forney. She is a 1947 graduate of Palmyra High School, located in Palmyra, PA. Ginny was also the proud recipient of an honorary certificate from Tri State College, currently Trine University in Indiana. The certificate, presented at the time of her husband's graduation, honored the dedicated work and sacrifice made by wives to enable their husbands to graduate early.
As a young girl growing up on her parents' farm, she was an active member of 4H, raising pigs and steers. Ginny worked as a homemaker, managing the home and finances, supporting their son and daughter through church and school involvement, Girl Scouts, band, various sports and music lessons. Later, she also managed the 18 apartment units she and Bill owned.
Archery was an interest she shared with Bill, both being avid members of the Palmyra Archery club. One of her key moments was when she took second place in the PA Archery Association Annual field championship.
In retirement years, Ginny and Bill spent time at their Ocean City, MD townhouse, which became a gathering place for her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and cherished those special times and memories. She always remembered the special things everyone liked to do as well as the special treats they enjoyed eating while spending time with her. Ginny loved the Ocean City activities of boating, fishing, clamming, crabbing and gathering to relax with friends and neighbors.
Retirement enabled Ginny and Bill to travel to Florida each winter to enjoy warmer weather and time with friends. She and Bill also traveled up and down the East coast, as well as stopping to visit their son's family who resided in Atlanta, Georgia, and later in Destin, Florida. They traveled together to Europe, Alaska and Canada with family. Her personal hobbies included reading, cooking, and playing cards, particularly bridge.
Ginny is survived by a son, Eric Dohner and his wife, Cynthia; a daughter, Lynn Jerome and her husband Dean; three grandchildren, Brian Jerome and his fiancé, Megan; Zachary Dohner and his wife, Amy; Jacob Dohner and his wife, Alexis; and a niece Andrea Hiebert. She is preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Edwards and her nephew, Michael Edwards.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Olewiler and Heffner Funeral chapel and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , in memory of Virginia Dohner, Attn. Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences can be sent to Heffnercare.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020