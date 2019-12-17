|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Kathryn Minnich
Mt. Gretna - Virginia "Ginny" Kathryn Minnich, 77, of Mount Gretna, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her residence in the Mount Gretna Chautauqua. She was the wife of the late William R. "Bob" Minnich, who passed away in 2001.
Born in Hershey on January 18, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Richard Leroy and Virginia Kathryn (Britton) Ax. Ginny graduated from Hershey High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Albright College. Deeply respected by her peers, she was a teacher in the Cornwall-Lebanon School District for 25 years where she had a profound effect on her students. Under her steady guidance, students at Cedar Crest High School learned about American history, one of her many passions. She will be deeply missed in Mount Gretna where she has contributed to the heart and soul of the community for over 50 years. Most recently, she was serving on the Mount Gretna Arts Council and as President of the Mount Gretna Borough Council. Known as "Mama Minnich" to several generations of Mount Gretna kids, she took in stray animals and people, reluctant to turn away anyone (critter or person). With dignity and a sense of humor, she provided warm hospitality to all who climbed the stairs to her porch where bubbles and drinks flowed freely every summer during Art Show weekend.
Surviving are her children Jefferson David "Jeff" Minnich, of Landisville and Sarah Anne Minnich of Mt. Gretna; and grandchildren Kathleen Lia and Morgan Josephine Minnich.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 12:00 Noon at the Mount Gretna Timbers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ginny's memory to Mount Gretna Fire company, Po Box 177 Mt. Gretna Pa 17064, PA Chautaugua Foundation, PO Box 637 Mt Gretna Pa 17064 or Donate Online: http://www.pachautauqua.info/info.php?pnum=4
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019