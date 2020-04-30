Services
Virginia Mae "Ginny" Meeks

Virginia "Ginny" Mae Meeks

Myerstown - Virginia "Ginny" Mae Meeks, 89, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at StoneRidge Retirement Community in Myerstown. Ginny was born August 31, 1930, in Baltimore, MD.

While being a stay at home mom, she and her husband, Bill, ran Meeks Jewelers for 20 years in Baltimore, MD. In addition to her love of family, she loved God, playing pinochle and the ocean. She was married to her husband Bill for 66 years, who preceded her in death. Ginny leaves behind her children, David of White Hall, MD, Beverly wife of Daniel Martel of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Kristen, Lauren and Drew and her great grandson Cole.

Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
