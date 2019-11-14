|
|
Vivian C. Moyer
Lebanon - Vivian C. Moyer, 92, of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Richard F. Moyer.
Born in Cold Springs, VA on September 25, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Robbie Bradley Conner. Vivian was a member of the St. John's United Church of Christ in Jonestown. She enjoyed camping and especially spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son James R. and his wife Karen Moyer of Lebanon; daughter Ann L. wife of Lloyd Ritchie of Jonestown; daughter-in-law Elaine "Susie" Moyer wife of the late Randy L. Moyer of Jonestown; sister Joyce wife of Stuart Ziegler of Fredericksburg; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Randy L. Moyer and a sister Hazel Moyer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held on Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 688, Jonestown, PA 17038.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019