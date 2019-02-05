|
Vyvienne J. Moyer
Annville - Vyvienne J. Moyer, 94, of Annville, passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019 at the Lebanon Valley Home. She was the wife of the late Henry S. Moyer, Sr., who passed away in 2005.
Vyvienne was born in Lebanon on May 1, 1924 to the late Victor Snyder, Sr. and Mildred (Dengler) Snyder. She had been a laborer at the Landis Shoe Factory and was also a homemaker. She had attended Lebanon Valley Bible Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, going on senior trips with Cleona Senior Citizens, going out to eat, having Sunday picnics, and traveling to state parks. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children Henry S. Moyer, Jr. and his wife Lois of Annville, Earl R. Moyer and his wife Kathy of Palmyra, Linda Dunkleberger of Palmyra, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry G. Moyer and her brothers, Victor Snyder and Randolph Shroyer.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 6, 2019 at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a visitation with the family from 10AM to 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lebanon Valley Home Activity Fund, 550 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019