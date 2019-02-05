Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vyvienne Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vyvienne J. Moyer


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vyvienne J. Moyer Obituary
Vyvienne J. Moyer

Annville - Vyvienne J. Moyer, 94, of Annville, passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019 at the Lebanon Valley Home. She was the wife of the late Henry S. Moyer, Sr., who passed away in 2005.

Vyvienne was born in Lebanon on May 1, 1924 to the late Victor Snyder, Sr. and Mildred (Dengler) Snyder. She had been a laborer at the Landis Shoe Factory and was also a homemaker. She had attended Lebanon Valley Bible Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, going on senior trips with Cleona Senior Citizens, going out to eat, having Sunday picnics, and traveling to state parks. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children Henry S. Moyer, Jr. and his wife Lois of Annville, Earl R. Moyer and his wife Kathy of Palmyra, Linda Dunkleberger of Palmyra, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry G. Moyer and her brothers, Victor Snyder and Randolph Shroyer.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 6, 2019 at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a visitation with the family from 10AM to 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lebanon Valley Home Activity Fund, 550 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now