Wade William Killinger
Palmyra - Wade William Killinger, 84, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Born March 15, 1936, in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Wade Harvey and Eva (Shultz) Killinger. Wade was a loving, very devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was a member of Mountville United Methodist Church, Lebanon, where he served on various committees and as a member on the Board of Trustees.
He was a sheet-metal superintendent for G. R. Sponaugle and Sons, Inc. in Harrisburg for 26 years, when he retired in1998, and a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 19. He was also a member of the PASSAR - The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, having been inducted for membership along with his son, Dale, into the Washington, DC Chapter before transferring his membership to the Harris Ferry Chapter in Dauphin County. He served his country in the Pennsylvania National Guard for nine years. He was a member of the Weavertown Rod and Gun Club, Lebanon. Wade was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife to many different places in the United States, Hawaii and Canada, where he loved to go fishing every year. Another of his favorite places was his hunting camp which he helped to build in Clearfield County in 1970, and he looked forward to deer camp every year with his sons and friends. His wife, children and grandchildren meant everything in the world to him. One of the very special things he loved to do was going to see his granddaughter, Morgan Phillips, participate in her many sporting events. He really was her "Number One Fan." He also enjoyed woodworking and building.
Surviving are his loving wife of 28 years, Olga (Dundoff) Killinger; three sons, Joe Killinger and wife Julia of Virginia Beach, VA, Steve Killinger of Harrisburg and Dale Killinger and wife Rhea of Alexandria, VA; one daughter, Laurie, wife of David Berry of Dauphin; two step-daughters, Vicki, wife of Woodrow Hughes of Robinson, TX and Kim, wife of Bruce Phillips of Annville. Wade had eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many cousins, several nieces and a nephew.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Killinger; a daughter-in-law, Gloria Mockaitis Killinger; and a grandson, Thomas Phillips, son of Dale and Rhea Killinger.
Burial will be private. Given the Coronavirus constraints, a memorial service will be announced and held at a future date and time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountville United Methodist Church, 303 Mountville Road, Lebanon, PA 17046 or The American Heart Association
, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg PA 17112.
