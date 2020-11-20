Walter G. McAnney, Jr.Mount Gretna - Walter G. McAnney, Jr., 89, of Mount Gretna, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.Born in Philadelphia on April 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Walter G., Sr., and Laura May (Moser) McAnney. Walter worked for Keystone Shipping Company, but his great love was music and playing the organ. He played for churches in this area, as well as the Philadelphia area. In the month of July, for 20 years, Walt and friend Peter Hewitt held an organ concert series in their living room in Mount Gretna. The series grew to more than 100 people attending, providing great music and fellowship. Walt will be missed by many.Surviving is lifelong friend Peter F. Hewitt, and Peter's daughters Gillian M. Hewitt and her children Ben and Natasha Hewitt, and Anne S. Hewitt and her children, Will and Daniel Suslovic.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Walt's memory to the Harrisburg Chapter of the AGO (American Guild of Organists) and sent to Harrisburg AGO 1102 Ballyhannon Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.