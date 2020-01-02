Services
Lebanon - Walter H. "Butch" Speraw, Jr., 74, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Saturday, January 13, 1945 to the late Walter H. Speraw, Sr. and Dorothy Speraw nee Wagner in Lebanon. He was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of South Lebanon High School and later worked for the Lebanon Steel Foundry. Butch was married to his wife, Anna Speraw nee Howard, for 51 years. He was involved with the National Guard and many clubs including Maennerchor, Friendship, Rescue, Liberty, Independent, and St. Gertrudes. Butch loved his grandchildren and was a Braves fan. Surviving are children Daniel J. Speraw, spouse of Andrea, Wendy J. Stager spouse of Norman, Kathy J. Santana spouse of Ricardo, Timothy J. Speraw spouse of Hannah; grandchildren Zachary Stager, Cassandra Silva, Tyler Speraw, Jacob Stager, Andrew Speraw, Joshua Speraw, Sarah Speraw, Raven Santana, Ricky Santana, Tate Speraw, Camille Speraw; brother Charles Speraw; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife Anna Speraw nee Howard; brother Edwin Speraw. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with visitation starting at 10:00AM. Inurnment will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 119 N. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
