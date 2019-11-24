|
Walter M.F. Neugebauer
Myerstown - Walter M.F. Neugebauer, 96, of Myerstown, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at StoneRidge Poplar Run. He was the husband of the late Irmgard Eleanora Neugebauer.
Born in Nuremberg, Germany on August 15, 1923, he was the son of the late Walther and Betty (Schussler) Neugebauer. Walter was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in WWII. He worked as an attorney for Motor Freight Express, and later for the State of Pennsylvania in accounting and auditing. He was a past president and member of the Toastmasters, enjoyed square dancing and was a patron of the community theater.
Surviving are children Betty Anderson, wife of John, of Tucson, AZ, Victoria Gumm, widow of Michael, of Tucson, AZ, Robert Tilley, Sr., husband of Patricia, of Lebanon, Harriet Ponessa, wife of Michael, of Lebanon, Barbara Sebastian Bryden, wife of David, of Mechanicsburg, and Peggy "Pae" Lilley, wife of Terry, of Lebanon; eight grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by children Laura Bleak, James "Marty" Tilley, and Lillian Tilley; and brothers Hans Neugebauer and William Neugebauer.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019