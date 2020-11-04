Walter N. Stumpf, Sr.
Lebanon - Walter N. Stumpf, Sr., 85, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Manor Care in Lebanon. He was the husband of Rosa Mae (Hensley) Stumpf. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in February.
Born in Lebanon, PA on August 27, 1935, Walter was a son of the late Nicholas and Catherine (Arnold) Stumpf. He was a self employed brick layer/mason. He served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Church of St. Cecilia and R Field & Stream. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and helping at church functions.
In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by six children - Faith Ann Stumpf, Walter N. Stumpf, Jr., husband of Barbara, Angela Barnett, wife of Lawrence, Stephen Stumpf, husband of Wendy, Bryon Stumpf, husband of Debra, and Suzanne Flores, wife of Jose; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; three sisters, Doris Andrews, Rosemary Arnick, and Kathleen Kimmel; three brothers, Joseph, Herman, and Carl Stumpf; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Stumpf; three brothers, Conrad, George, and William Stumpf.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9th at St. Cecilia's Church, 120 E. Lehman St., Lebanon. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held on Sunday evening from 6-8 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th Street, Lebanon and Monday morning prior to Mass from 10-11 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's name may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com