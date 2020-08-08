1/
Walter Ray "Junior" Flory Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Ray "Junior" Flory, Jr

Walter Ray "Junior" Flory, Jr., 72, beloved husband of Brenda E. Teahl Flory, six children, 27 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and four sisters. Funeral service Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Mount Wilson Church of the Brethren, 1261 Mt. Wilson Road, Lebanon, PA. Viewing Wednesday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. For a complete obituary or to watch a webcast of the funeral beginning Thursday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved