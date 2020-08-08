Walter Ray "Junior" Flory, Jr
Walter Ray "Junior" Flory, Jr., 72, beloved husband of Brenda E. Teahl Flory, six children, 27 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and four sisters. Funeral service Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Mount Wilson Church of the Brethren, 1261 Mt. Wilson Road, Lebanon, PA. Viewing Wednesday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. For a complete obituary or to watch a webcast of the funeral beginning Thursday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com
.