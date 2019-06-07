Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd
Jonestown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd.,
Jonestown, PA
View Map
Resources
Walter T. Gundrum Sr. Obituary
Walter T. Gundrum, Sr.

Lebanon - Walter T. "Gundy" Gundrum, Sr., 75, of Lebanon, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was the husband of Linda L. Johnson Gundrum, and they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on April 2, 2019.

Born in Lebanon on March 29, 1944, he was the son of Clarence and the late Virginia Miller West. He attended Calvary Chapel, Lebanon. Walter worked as a professional sanitation engineer for Kohr & Whitman Garbage Disposal for 30 years and then retired from Waste Management. He was a past member of the Goodwill Fire Company; he played softball for the St. Gertrude's softball team in the 1970's and worked a second job at the Harrisburg News Company for many years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Walter T. Gundrum, Jr., Timothy A. Gundrum, Edward W. Gundrum & William E. Gundrum, all of Lebanon; daughters Wendy S. wife of Gary Diamond and Patricia L. wife of Scott Billman, both of Lebanon; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters; and known as "Uncle Butchy" to several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by daughter Tina L. Gundrum, brothers John, Edward, Donald & Henry West, and sister Elise Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 7, 2019
