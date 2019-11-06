|
|
Warren A. Bomberger
Lebanon - Warren A. Bomberger, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday November 4, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services in Lebanon. He was the husband of Grace I. (Spang) Bomberger, with whom he celebrated 69 years in marriage this past September.
Warren was born in Lebanon on August 31, 1929 to the late Allen K. and Elizabeth (Schwenk) Bomberger. He was a graduate of The American School of Chicago. He retired after 44 years of working for Hershey Foods Corp in bean hauling. He was also an Annville-Cleona school bus driver for 31 years. He was a member of Zion EC Church, where he was a church steward and sang in the church choir. He was also a member of A-C Kiwanis Club and Local 464 Chocolate Factory Workers. A special enjoyment for Warren was attending many gospel concerts over the years. Most of their lives were spent with children and young people. He and his wife were Milton S. Hershey School house parents for 13 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Ronald A. Bomberger and his wife Sara, Steven L. Bomberger and his wife Shelly, grandchildren, Adam Bomberger and his wife Corrin, Michael Bomberger and his wife Emily, Matthew Bomberger, Ann Luthwaite and her husband Alex, step grandchildren, Nicholas Messier, Derek Messier, Victoria Messier, great great granddaughters, Grace Slotemaker, Chloe Slotemaker, Abby Bomberger, and foster great grandsons, Bobby Joe Smith, Gregory Smith, Brian Smith. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Bridget Slotemaker, step grandson, Brian Messier, and his siblings, Wilbur E. Bomberger, Ethel P. Wenger, June E. Bomberger, half-brothers, Henry Bomberger, Joseph Bomberger, Seth Bomberger, and a half-sister, Olive Koons.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Lebanon. There will be a visitation with the family from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his church, Zion EC Church, 710 S. White Oak Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019