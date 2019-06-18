|
Warren Cyrus Miller, Sr.
Annville - Warren Cyrus Miller, Sr., 83, of Annville, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Carolyn's House, Harrisburg. He was the husband of Linda A. (Lawrence) Miller, to whom he was married to for 32 years.
Born in Annville on January 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Walter and Miriam (Yordy) Miller. Warren graduated from Annville High School with the Class of 1954, and proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Air Force. Warren retired from the Air Force with the 193rd Special Operations Tactile Force. He was a member of Ono United Methodist Church, enjoyed hunting, bowling, farming and mowing, as he was never one to rest.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children Kim Moyer, wife of Kenneth of Ono, Lori Lochetto, wife of Fred of Dauphin, Dawn Northon, wife of Les of Lebanon, and Warren Cyrus Miller, Jr., husband of Christine of Hummelstown; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Warren was one of eighteen children.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main Street, Ono, PA 17077. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Warren's memory to Hospice of Central PA Development Department, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Please memo or designate to Carolyn's House.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 18, 2019