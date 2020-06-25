Warren J. Hower
Lebanon - Warren J. Hower, 98, passed away June 23, 2020 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center in Lebanon, PA. He was born in Lebanon, PA on July 10, 1921. He was the son of the late Levi P. Hower and Lizzie S. Phillippy Hower. He graduated from Lebanon High School and attended University of Maryland. He served in the Army in World War II in the 102nd Infantry Division. He worked as a Design Engineer for Dechert Dynamics, Bethlehem Steel and Gill Rock Drill Company where he retired at the age of 80. He was married to the late Evelyn A. Fisher Hower and the late Thelma M. Blouch Hower. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and prior to that had been a lay minister at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. He dedicated his life to visiting and ministering to the sick in hospitals. He belonged to the Hermit Commandery in Lebanon, PA and was the oldest living Past Commander. He is survived by a son, Jeffrey J. Hower and his wife, Wanda J. Hower, a daughter Debra K. Ciotii and her husband Jamie M. Ciotti, a granddaughter Olivia Kate Ciotti and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold D. Hower, sister Lucy Jane Hower and twin grandchildren, Matthew and Rachel Ciotti. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
