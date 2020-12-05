Warren Jerome "Jerry" Dayhoff
New Windsor - Warren Jerome "Jerry" Dayhoff, age 82, of New Windsor, passed away peacefully Friday, December 4, 2020 at Brightview Westminster Ridge. Born September 22, 1938 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Truman Joseph and Thelma I. Johnson Dayhoff. He was the husband of Mary Louise "Polly" Mullinix Dayhoff, his wife of 60 years.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army in Korea for two years. He was employed by the Prudential Insurance Co. of America for 36 years, joining the company as an agent in 1961. He advanced from agent to sales manager, and in 1978 moved to Lebanon, PA to serve as district manager. In 1988, he returned to Carroll County. From 1988-1995 he was manager of the Frederick MD office and then retired. He then went on to work for Nationwide Insurance under Chester Zentz in Thurmont for another ten years. Jerry was a lifelong member of the Linwood Brethren Church and, with his wife, also attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Windsor. He was a life member of the Elks and the Loyal Order of Moose (both of Westminster) and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2226 in Littlestown, PA. He was also a member of Amvets Post #7 in Thurmont. Jerry enjoyed his antique cars, attending shows, watching the New York Yankees and westerns, working out on his exercise equipment, and spending time with his grandsons and friends from his long career with Prudential.
In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter, Tina Hoff and her husband Dan of Westminster, grandsons, Nicholas and Gabriel Hoff; sister, Nancy Cox and husband Norman of Finksburg; sisters-in-law, Shirley Dayhoff of Keymar and Maxine Dayhoff of Uniontown; brother-in-law, Earle Brewer of Littlestown and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Sharon Brewer and twin brothers T. Gary and J. Larry, and brother Roland Dayhoff.
A private graveside service at Pipe Creek Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family, with Revs. Shari McCourt and Dan Ceary, officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, to Linwood Brethren Church, 575 McKinstrys Mill Rd., Union Bridge, MD 21791 or to St. Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 250, New Windsor, MD 21776.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
