Warren P. Parks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren P Parks

Lebanon - Warren P. Parks, 81, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Wellspan Lebanon Good Samaritan Hospital. Warren was born in Lebanon on June 27, 1938, son of the late Warren P. and Harriet L. Donley Parks.

Warren retired after 30 years of service as a Sergeant Major with the US Army, US Army Reserves and the Pennsylvania National Guard He was a well known and active public speaker. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Lebanon. Warren was a former member of the Lebanon Jaycees where he was honored as a Senator. Additional memberships include Lebanon County Historical Society, American Society of Military Insigna Collectors, Company of Military Historians, US Military Mothers and Friends, Civil Air Patrol, Association of US Army, Post 910 American Legion Jonestown, AMVETS Post 2813 and the Veterans Advisory Council.

Warren will be sadly missed by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann wife of Michael Runkel of Jonestown; his grandson Ryan J., husband of Justine Runkel of Elizabethtown; stepsons, Michael, husband of Heather Hynum of Harrisburg and Christopher R. Hynum and wife Sue Lira of Elizabethtown; step grandchildren, Madison, Ruth, Dylan, Allison Hynum; great grandchildren McKenna and Owen Runkel and his sister, Jean Hanks of Martinez, GA.

Family and friends are invited to attend Warren's funeral services on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM from Porterfield Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon. Friends will be received Wednesday, June 24 from 6 to 8 PM and Thursday from 11:30 AM to time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors.

Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon County Historical Society or the Lebanon County Humane Society.

For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolence visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd.
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-4634
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved