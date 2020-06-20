Warren P Parks
Lebanon - Warren P. Parks, 81, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Wellspan Lebanon Good Samaritan Hospital. Warren was born in Lebanon on June 27, 1938, son of the late Warren P. and Harriet L. Donley Parks.
Warren retired after 30 years of service as a Sergeant Major with the US Army, US Army Reserves and the Pennsylvania National Guard He was a well known and active public speaker. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Lebanon. Warren was a former member of the Lebanon Jaycees where he was honored as a Senator. Additional memberships include Lebanon County Historical Society, American Society of Military Insigna Collectors, Company of Military Historians, US Military Mothers and Friends, Civil Air Patrol, Association of US Army, Post 910 American Legion Jonestown, AMVETS Post 2813 and the Veterans Advisory Council.
Warren will be sadly missed by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann wife of Michael Runkel of Jonestown; his grandson Ryan J., husband of Justine Runkel of Elizabethtown; stepsons, Michael, husband of Heather Hynum of Harrisburg and Christopher R. Hynum and wife Sue Lira of Elizabethtown; step grandchildren, Madison, Ruth, Dylan, Allison Hynum; great grandchildren McKenna and Owen Runkel and his sister, Jean Hanks of Martinez, GA.
Family and friends are invited to attend Warren's funeral services on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM from Porterfield Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon. Friends will be received Wednesday, June 24 from 6 to 8 PM and Thursday from 11:30 AM to time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors.
Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon County Historical Society or the Lebanon County Humane Society.
For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolence visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.