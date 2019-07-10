|
Warren R. Weierbach
Lebanon - Warren R. Weierbach 82, husband of the late Mary Wilhelm, passed away on June 30, 2019. He is survived by children: Vicki Cantrell, Roger, Carl, Daren and step children: Pat Alifano, Kate, Rick, Jeff and Joe Wilhelm. Also by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Alfred, John and sisters: Allegra Weierbach, Mildred Shirk and Annetta Hitz. A memorial service will be held at the family's discretion. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 10, 2019