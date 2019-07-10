Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Weierbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren R. Weierbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren R. Weierbach Obituary
Warren R. Weierbach

Lebanon - Warren R. Weierbach 82, husband of the late Mary Wilhelm, passed away on June 30, 2019. He is survived by children: Vicki Cantrell, Roger, Carl, Daren and step children: Pat Alifano, Kate, Rick, Jeff and Joe Wilhelm. Also by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Alfred, John and sisters: Allegra Weierbach, Mildred Shirk and Annetta Hitz. A memorial service will be held at the family's discretion. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now