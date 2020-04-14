|
|
Dr. Warren W. Brubaker
Hershey - Dr. Warren W. Brubaker, 92, of Hershey died Friday, April 10, 2020 in Country Meadows, Hershey. He was the husband of the late Mary E. Baily Brubaker who he married on August 19, 1950.
Born in Lebanon on April 18, 1927, he was the son of the late Dr. Warren I. and Gertrude A. Wolfskill Brubaker. He served as a Family Physician in Annville from 1955-1971 also serving as Medical Director of Bethlehem Steel, Alcoa, and Cornwall Mines. He then retired as the Medical Director for Hershey Foods.
Dr. Brubaker was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. He graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 1945 before spending eight months in the Navy. He then graduated from Dickenson College in 1950 before being admitted to Jefferson Medical School, Philadelphia in 1951.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hershey where he taught Sunday school, Hershey Rotary Club, Leb Med Investment Club, past president and active member of the Brubaker Reunion Committee, served on the Board of Keystone Human Services, and enjoyed woodworking, skiing and sailing.
Surviving is a son David B. husband of Beth Brubaker of York, a daughter Elaine wife of Chip O'Neal of Cornwall, three grandchildren Katie, David and Baily, and a sister Lucy Ann Tortolani of Barrington, R.I. He was preceded in death by a son Kurt W. Brubaker.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family with inurnment along with his wife, Mary in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 919 Walnut Street, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 in his memory.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020