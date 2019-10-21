|
Wayne H. Hostetter
Annville - Wayne H. Hostetter, 91, of Annville, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Countryside Christian Community, N. Annville Twp.
Born in E. Hanover Twp. on December 28, 1927, he was the son of the late Leroy and Carmina Wagner Hostetter. For many years Wayne farmed with his brother Harold. He also worked for the Kreider Shoe Factory until they closed. Later he became a custodian for N. Annville Elementary.
He is survived by his brother Harold Hostetter of Annville, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Grant and Roy Hostetter, and a sister Verna Bohaczyk.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the chapel at Countryside Christian Community. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the N. Bellegrove Cemetery.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019