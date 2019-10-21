Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Hostetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne H. Hostetter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne H. Hostetter Obituary
Wayne H. Hostetter

Annville - Wayne H. Hostetter, 91, of Annville, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Countryside Christian Community, N. Annville Twp.

Born in E. Hanover Twp. on December 28, 1927, he was the son of the late Leroy and Carmina Wagner Hostetter. For many years Wayne farmed with his brother Harold. He also worked for the Kreider Shoe Factory until they closed. Later he became a custodian for N. Annville Elementary.

He is survived by his brother Harold Hostetter of Annville, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Grant and Roy Hostetter, and a sister Verna Bohaczyk.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the chapel at Countryside Christian Community. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the N. Bellegrove Cemetery.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now