Wayne Minardi
Wayne Minardi

Lebanon - Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Wayne Minardi, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Jacqueline R. (Zearfoss) Minardi. On January 30, 2021, they would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.

Born in New York on July 22, 1947, he was the son of the late Michael and Barbara Minardi. Wayne retired as a CW 2 Officer from the U.S. Army, where he served as a helicopter pilot. Following his retirement, he worked for Era Aviation and was a pilot in the oil fields. After relocating to Pennsylvania, he then retired as a service technician from Frontier Communications (CTSI). Wayne enjoyed classical music, keeping up with the news, and talking politics. He loved spending time with his family most of all.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Janelle R. wife of Robert Reese of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Danielle R. Yoder wife of Chad Eberly of Newmanstown, and Jill King of Alaska; sisters Irene Santiago of Benicia, CA, Cynthia Callison of Deltona, FL, and Lori Minardi of Alabama; grandchildren Cody husband of Stephanie, Hannah, Shane, Dru, Alexander, Oliver and Cooper; and great granddaughter Nora.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
