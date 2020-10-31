Wencel Kolar, Sr.
Fredericksburg - Wencel Kolar, Sr., 86, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Maria (Schwarz) Kolar who died in 2014.
Born in Miletinac, Yugoslavia on May 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Joseph and Maria (Kapolin) Kolar. Joseph attended Our Lady of Fatima Chapel in Jonestown. He enjoyed gardening, listening & dancing to polka & waltz music, and watching football. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Wencel J. Kolar, Jr. of Fredericksburg; daughter Irene M. wife of Bruce Bomberger of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Derek & his wife Stacy and Nicholas & his wife Katie; great grandchildren Brayden, Sophia, Jackson, Jacob, Layla and Henry; brothers Steve & his wife Gloria Kolar, Joseph Kolar, and Tony & his wife Barbara Kolar; sisters Ann Zimmerman, Elizabeth Ditzler, and Mary wife of Pete Croce. He was preceded in death by his first grandchild Monika Marie Bomberger.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, 560 N. Mill St., Jonestown. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service will be private.There will be no viewing or visitation prior to the service. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Rt. 422 & Sipe Ave., P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. In the memo line, please write, "In Loving Memory of Wencel Kolar, Sr., Fredericksburg, Lebanon Co., PA".
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.