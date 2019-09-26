|
Wendy Sue Asper (Hacker)
Myerstown - Wendy Sue Asper (Hacker), 50, of Myerstown, PA, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Stoneridge Towne Centre. Born October 22, 1968, in Lebanon, PA, she was a daughter of the Marcia (Wartluft) Hacker and the late Henry H. Hacker, Jr.
Wendy was a 1987 graduate of ELCO High School. He enjoyed watching her son, Cole, play baseball and was a passionate Steelers fan, never missing the chance to waive her "Terrible Towel."
Surviving are her husband, Andrew; her beautiful and loving son, Cole E. Miller; her mother, Marcia Hacker; her sister, Dori, wife of Dr. Frank C. Noonan; and her niece, Madeline Noonan.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Grace (Miller) Wartluft and Earl Wartluft; and her paternal grandparents, Henry Hacker, Sr. and Rebecca Hacker.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:30AM, at Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 West Washington Street, Myerstown, PA. Visitation with the family to follow the service.
Wendy loved animals and supported the care of rescued dogs and cats. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Lebanon County Humane Society.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019