|
|
Whitewolf M. Thorn
Lebanon - Whitewolf M. Thorn, 58, passed away Saturday November 16, 2019. She was born March 4, 1961. Whitewolf was the wife of 29 years to Edwin Thorn. She is survived by her husband, daughter Angelica Diana Thorn and a sister Elizabeth Mergner (husband Ray). A memorial service will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 at 10:00am at Messiah Lutheran Church 1800 Oak St Lebanon PA. Whitewolf's complete obituary & condolences can be made at rohlandfh.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019