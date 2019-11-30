Services
Lebanon - William "Bill" A. Johnson, 77, of Lebanon, PA passed away November 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the widower of Virginia R. Johnson , to whom he was married 32 loving years.

Born in 1942 in Lebanon, PA, he was a son of the late Doris Binner and William "Red" Shaffer and was reared by his grandparents the late John and Tillie Johnson.

Bill was an avid golfer, enjoyed reading, watching movies, boxing and MMA. But his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children: Kim Nagle, PA, Thomas Nagle, Sr. (Brenda), NC, Mia Haney, AK, Billie Jo Curthis (Scott), NC, Mattie Dove, NC and William Johnson (Melissa), PA; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Wenzler and Sharon Weatherholtz; and brothers, Gene Shaffer, Paul Lynch and Timothy Mentzer.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Johnson; brothers, Gerald Lynch and Stephan Shaffer; and his sister, Clarice Herring.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
