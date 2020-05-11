|
|
William A. "Bill" Mehalick
Liverpool - William A. "Bill" Mehalick, 60, of Liverpool passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Harrisburg.
Born October 25, 1959 in Harrisburg, he was a son of the late Joseph C. and Rose (Horvath) Mehalick.
He was a 1977 graduate of Dauphin County Vo-Tech, and a 1980 graduate of Penn College in Williamsport. Bill was the owner of BS & T Labs, Liverpool and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was active in his community, formerly serving on the Liverpool Township Planning Commission and was the former President of the Liverpool Youth Baseball organization.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years Beverly M. (Mease) Mehalick; sons Andrew P. Mehalick of Carlisle and Mark A. Mehalick of Duncannon; grandson Joseph Mehalick-Snyder of Sunbury; and siblings Joseph C. Mehalick (Monica) of Harrisburg, Richard A. Mehalick (Brenda) of Merritt Island, Florida, Suzanne Archibald (Larry) of Leland, North Carolina and Christopher E. Mehalick (Beverly A.) of New Hampshire.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 , or American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020