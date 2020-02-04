|
William A. "Bill" Schaeffer
Jonestown - On Saturday morning, February 1, 2020, William Andrew "Bill" Schaeffer passed from this life to be reunited with his parents William G. and Sarah E. (Fortna) Schaeffer, his son-in-law Friedrich Diebus, and the many wonderful dogs in his life,.
Raised in Jonestown, PA, Bill graduated from Jonestown High School and the Lebanon Business College. He joined the Navy and served in WWII. After the War, he helped to install NEWS, the first electronics system at the Washington Navy Yard. He was 'volunteered' for Operation Crossroads, atomic desert testing.
Bill began an apprenticeship for tombstones and progressed to Journeyman and Master Craftsman. He left Vermont to start Schaeffer Memorials in Jonestown in 1954. Bill was also a rural letter carrier over 20 years.
Bill enjoyed music and was a tenor soloist in the North County Chorus of Wells River, Vermont, and the Jonestown Male where he sang for 63 years. Bill was a soloist in the choirs of the South Ryegate Presbyterian Church and St. John's United Church of Christ, Jonestown.
He was a member of The Order of Eastern Star No. 115, Lebanon, Pulaski Lodge No. 58 of F&AM, Wells River, VT, Lebanon County Shrine Club, Harrisburg Consistory AASR, Zembo Temple, Walmer's Union Church, Fort Indiantown Gap, Rural Letter Carriers' Association, and the Jonestown American Legion Post 883.
Bill is survived by his daughter Melanie Ann Schaeffer, Jonestown with whom he lived, granddaughters Sarah E. and her husband Kevin Anderson of Greensburg, PA, and Katherine A. Schaeffer and her husband Hilliard Kutscher of Buffalo, and great-granddaughter Lia Anderson who was named for him, and by his son Brian Scott Schaeffer and his wife Tracy and granddaughter Jenna of Jonestown.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home, 5 Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown, PA. Visitation is 10AM to 11AM. The service for Bill will begin at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067, or Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020