William Allen (Bill) Fansler, Sr.
Annville - William Allen (Bill) Fansler Sr., 89, of Annville, PA, passed away December 19, 2019. He was the husband of the late Ruthe Risser Fansler. Bill was born April 9, 1930 at the Hertsler Farm outside of Elizabethtown which was owned by his Grandpa John Elmer Fansler. His parents were the late Mervin Milton Fansler and Mary Elizabeth Reider Fansler. He attended the Hertzler School at Aberdeen Mills, Elizabethtown, along with his brothers.
During his life Bill worked as a farmer, truck driver, pile driver, hammer mechanic, and crane operator, retiring as a foreman for the GA & FC Wagman Construction Company of York, PA. He enjoyed camping, traveling, restoring antique furniture, and gardening. Bill attended Lebanon Valley Bible Church, Lebanon.
Bill is survived by his five children: Linda Whiteford of Mt. Joy, Barbara (Everette) Gardner of Mount Solon, VA, Diane (Danny) Neff of Airville, Joanne (Joel) Miller of Thomasville, and William (Bill) Fansler, Jr., of Dallas, TX, and his 20 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Mervin Fansler II, Mary Hostetter, Fern Folk, Eldora Gleim, LaRue Miller, and Esther Snook, and sisters-in-law, Floy Fansler, and Marian Fansler, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill is also pre-deceased by a very special aunt and uncle, Sarah (Sally) and Jacob Messick, brothers: John and Marvin Fansler, brothers-in-law: Carl Hostetter, Jack Folk, James Gleim, Russell Miller, and Jay Snook, a sister-in-law, Mary Anna Fansler, and nephews: John Fansler, Jr. and Evan Fansler, and a niece Marilyn Brennan.
We would like to thank: Ascera Care for their wonderful help and care, especially Nurse Courtney and also Deanie Taylor King Caregivers for their wonderful 24-hour care, especially Joan Clark.
Services will be held at Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042 on Monday, December 23, 2019. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00am followed immediately by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00am. Burial will be immediately after the service in the Ebenezer Church Cemetery, 890 Ebenezer Road, Middletown, PA 17057.
