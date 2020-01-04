Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
William Arnold Brightbill


1945 - 2020
William Arnold Brightbill Obituary
William Arnold Brightbill

Lebanon - William Arnold Brightbill, 74, of Lebanon died Friday, January 3, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Pamela A. Hartman Brightbill to whom he was married 54 years.

Born in Lebanon on June 28, 1945, he was the son of the late Jesse J. and Annabelle Rohr Brightbill. He was a self-employed mechanic and owner of Brightbill's Auto Service.

Bill was a member of Millcreek Lutheran Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Craig A. husband of Melisa Brightbill of Lebanon, two daughters Julie A. wife of Matthew Reich of Lebanon, Wendy A. wife of Christopher Ortiz of Lebanon, four grandchildren Joseph Brightbill, Haylie and Sierra Reich, Madison Ortiz, two sisters Linda Therrien of Newmanstown, and Sandra wife of Earl Kreiser of Newmanstown. He was preceded in death by a brother Jesse D. Brightbill and a sister Carol Kreiser.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Millcreek Lutheran Church or Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospice in his memory.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
