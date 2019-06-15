Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrisburg - William Charles "Bill" Goodman, 92, of Harrisburg, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Hospital. He was the husband of Carrie M. (Sholly) Goodman, to whom he was married to for 61 years.

Born in Mechanicsville, Pennsylvania on April 9, 1927, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Nellie R. (Kane) Goodman. Bill graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1945, and was a WWII Veteran of the US Navy. He then worked for Hershey Foods as a Mechanical Lubricator, retiring after 32 years. Bill was a former member of Palm Lutheran Church, and in his earlier days, enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and woodworking.

Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter Jayne M. Razick, wife of Steve Razick of Harrisburg, and grandson Noah Razick.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Humane Society of Harrisburg, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 15, 2019
