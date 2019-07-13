|
William D. "Bill" Engle
Lebanon - William D. "Bill" Engle, 69, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Thursday, November 10, 1949 to the late Charles W. Engle and Thelma Engle nee Berkheimer in Lebanon. He was an active member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. Bill worked at Meyer Packaging and later retired from Wenger's of Myerstown. He was part of the Northeast Hemi Owners, enjoyed the Steelers and Phillies and loved his Dodge '69 Superbee. Surviving are wife Barbara A. Engle nee Smith; daughter Jessica spouse of Craig Keisch; grandchildren Kiara Keisch, Damien Keisch; sister-in-law Beth spouse of Sherman West; several cousins. Viewing will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 119 N. 8th Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Kochenderfer's "Zion" Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church- Preservation fund, 119 N. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 13, 2019