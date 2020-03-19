|
William David Walker
Myerstown - William David Walker, 83, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
He was the husband of Ellen M. (Matthews) Walker. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on January 21, 2020. They enjoyed traveling in the US and Canada, making trips to visit family in New York State, multiple cruises and antiquing. Bill & Ellen enjoyed a good laugh and being together in their "retirement friendly" home, which, they built together in 2008. Prior to their new home, they lived in a house on Tulpehocken Manor Plantation for 40 years.
Born in Watertown, NY on July 26, 1936, Bill was a son of the late Teresa A. (Lawson) Walker and Robert C. Walker, Sr. While growing up he was a member of the Trinity Boys Choir, where he performed on tour and in church, at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Bill was a 1955 graduate of Watertown High School, Watertown, NY. In high school, he was employed to write a TV children's show broadcast on an ABC affiliate. In 1967 he began a radio personality career at WOTT in Watertown, NY, after volunteering to be "on air" for Junior Chamber of Commerce Day. He had many famous guests interviews with such people as Paul Revere, The Young Rascals, Lenny Welch, Billy Jo Royal, Vaughn Monroe, and many more. Bill created and emceed two local theater productions of "Battle of the Bands" events, with full house attendance. In 1968 Bill accepted a transfer to Lebanon Co. PA, to assist with the start of WAHT Radio. He participated with sales of sponsor commercials, and as an "on air" personality. As a side project, Bill wrote Bicentennial Perspectives for the local merchandiser. In 1969, Bill moved to WGSA in Ephrata, PA for the next 8 years. He was a talk show host, radio personality, and program director. In 1971 WGSA sponsored a group tour to Paris, London, and Rome, with Bill as tour leader and Ellen as a tour member. He also went to Washington D.C. covering the riots and political interviews including Nixon, and to Atlantic City for interviews with Miss America contestants and former Miss Americas for broadcast on WGSA. Many well known people were interviewed by Bill, on air, including politicians, medical professionals, and entertainers.
In the early years in PA, Bill enrolled in flight school. He soloed in a record low hours of instruction, flying Cessnas at Myerstown Airport.
After 8 years at WGSA, his next professional venture was to join an ABC television affiliate. He wrote, produced, and appeared in "Charlie Chan at the Movies", and in multiple northeast region television commercials and programming. Bill proceeded onward in self employment to create and produce commercial product films for national client companies. He wrote "as told to" in a book published by Doubleday, traveled the USA and Canada in sales for a fire equipment company, and rewrote their manuals. He sold and placed advertising for the NFPA publications. There were many more projects of voice overs, commercials, emcee events, where he used his personal talent and ability. Bill was self educated in many areas and had an outgoing personality. Over a lifetime he met and/or interviewed JFK, Robert Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Hubert Humphrey, and many other famous musicians and personalities such as Margaret Truman, Eileen Fulton, Pete Rose, and Sparkey Anderson. The last of his self employment activity was travel to southern states as well as local markets with a partner to sell antiques and collectibles. Thereafter, he and his wife, started an antiques and collectibles business called Walkerhouse LLC. They participated in antique shows in New York State and PA. They also sold goods through smaller shops, in large malls, and currently Black Swan Antiquities in Palmyra, PA.
Bill was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Lebanon, Association of Former Intelligence Officers, and a former committeeman of the Lebanon Co. Democratic Party. He continued writing fiction, not yet submitted for publication, although two agents have recently contacted him. He enjoyed reading and watching TV that included historical events, politics, current events, movies (old and new) as well as HBO series. Recent outings were Saturday breakfast at Country Fare and other short outings. Bill enjoyed porch visits with neighbors, and phone visits with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by brothers, Robert C. (June) Walker, Chaumont, NY & Allen L. Walker, Cape Vincent, NY; sisters-in-law, Karen Walker, Oswego, NY, Elaine Welch, Rochester, NY, & Kwangshin Lee Matthews, of Allison Park, PA; brother-in-law, George (Dorothy) Matthews, Syracuse, NY; nieces & nephews, Kevin (Barbara) Walker, Lafayette, IN, Mark (Laurie) Walker, Syracuse, NY, Suzanne (Michael) Zicari, Lowville, NY, Teresa Heagerty, Liverpool, NY, Scott (Leslie) Walker, Charlotte, NC, Christopher (Laura) Walker, Charlotte, NC, Michael (Celeste) Welch, Ashburn, VA, Steven Welch, Rochester, NY, Susan Baida (John Mills) Allison Park, PA, & Renee (Alvin) Masongsong, Nanuet, NY. He is also survived by numerous great nieces & nephews, relatives of the Walker & Matthews families, friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Robert C. Walker, III and a brother, F. Michael Walker.
Services are private.
The family would like to thank each nurse, physician, and other healthcare personnel who cared for Bill and helped him meet his daily needs, which enhanced his quality of life, for the years and days up until his passing. The hospital visit by the clergy of the Episcopal Church gave Bill peace in his final days. The support of family and friends was and is deeply appreciated.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Robert C. Walker, III Memorial Scholarship, C/O East Stroudsburg University Foundation, 200 Prospect St., East Stroudsburg, PA 18307-2999 or a .
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020