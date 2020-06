William David "Bill" WiseLebanon - William David Wise, age 81, born January 13, 1939 in Lebanon, PA, son of Susan E. (Shuey) Wise, passed away in his home on June 5, 2020. Bill was a member of the LHS class of '57. He opened Bill Wise Excavating in 1966. A dedicated worker himself, he employed many people and donated his services to many organizations throughout the years. He leaves behind: Sister; Ceilia Heagy, Brother; Dale Wise, ex-wife; Phyllis, Daughters; Dr. Sherry Wise, wife of Jon Benson and Monica Bomberger, wife of Luke Bomberger, Son; Timothy Wise, Granddaughters; Arieta Beamesderfer, Amy Bode, Andra Bomberger, Laura Benson and Sarah Benson; 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother Dennis Wise. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Diabetes Association or charity of your choice . Condolences can be sent to his office at Bill Wise Excavating, Inc. A gathering for family and friends to be held at a later date. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com