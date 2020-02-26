|
William E. "Bill" Hough, III
Annville - William E. "Bill" Hough, III, of Annville, passed away on Friday February 21, 2020 at Countryside Christian Community. He was the husband of Valeria "Val" (Deroner) Hough, with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Bill was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 20, 1930 to the late William E. Hough, Jr. and Hilda (Reinking) Hough. He was a 1949 graduate of Manheim Twp. High School, a 1952 graduate of Philadelphia School of the Bible, a 1955 graduate of The King's College, a 1959 graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary with a Master of Theology, a graduate of Columbia University with a Master of Library Science, and a 1987 graduate of Lebanon Valley College with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. He had worked for The King's College in New York, Dubuque University in Iowa and retired as the head librarian at Lebanon Valley College in 1991, after working there for 20 years. He also served on the staff at Word of Life in New York. He had been a member of Lebanon Valley Bible Church, where he was very active with the quiz teams and youth group involvement. He enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, reading, and collecting diecast cars. He was also a dog lover.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Susan Peterson (Roger), serving as missionaries in Paris, France, Sandra Kramer of Harrisburg, Sharon Knight (Walter III) of Annville, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 4 nephews, and a brother-in-law, Charles Thompson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Helen Thompson.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11AM at Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing at the church from 10AM until 11AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Word of Life Scholarship Fund. Please make checks out to Lebanon Valley Bible Church and place Word of Life Scholarship Fund in the memo. Mail checks to: 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020